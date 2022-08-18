Zimbabwe series will be a fitness test for Deepak Chahar ahead of T20 World Cup: Manjrekar

Chahar, out of cricketing action since February due to left quadriceps and back injuries, is making a comeback in international cricket through the first ODI at Harare on Thursday

Deepak Chahar appeals for the wicket of Innocent Kaia during the first ODI match between Zimbabwe and India. Pic/ AFP

Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar feels that the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe will be a testing ground for Deepak Chahar in terms of selection in the Men's T20 World Cup squad.

Chahar, out of cricketing action since February due to left quadriceps and back injuries, is making a comeback in international cricket through the first ODI at Harare on Thursday. He is currently in the reserves for the Asia Cup, starting from August 27 in the UAE.

"I think they're testing waters with Deepak Chahar more because of his fitness and if he has a sensational 50-overs series which is likely to happen because this guy over the years when you see him in T20 international cricket."

"I mean he's got some phenomenal numbers. If you remember in T20 international cricket. So, he is your Bhuvneshwar Kumar of today. The younger version of Bhuvneshwar Kumar who can swing the ball both ways to begin with," said Manjrekar on 'Sports Over The Top' show on Sports18.

Manjrekar felt Chahar's selection in Men's T20 World Cup squad can be halted only by the presence of senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Since 2021, Bhuvneshwar has picked up 32 wickets in 29 T20Is matches, with an economy rate of only 6.73. Moreover, 16 of those scalps came in the power-play, an area where Chahar is also very effective in the shortest format of the game.

"Maybe not as consistent to bowl in the death but that's the aspect of bowling that's getting better and better. So, the only thing that will prevent Deepak Chahar from getting into that T20 World Cup squad of the playing 11 is very similar to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has looked really good."

"So, they might look for other kinds of seam bowlers but Deepak Chahar is somebody they should keep in mind and he's got to do something sensational to put his hand up," added Manjrekar.

