Aston Villa sign Dutch defender Maatsen for reported USD 47.4mn

Ian Maatsen

Aston Villa have signed Netherlands defender Ian Maatsen from Premier League rivals Chelsea, the club announced on Friday on their website.

No fee was disclosed, but several British media outlets reported Maatsen had moved to Villa in a deal worth £37.5 million (USD 47.4 million).

The 22-year-old left-back was a member of the Borussia Dortmund team beaten 0-2 by Real Madrid in the Champions League final at Wembley earlier this month while on loan from Stamford Bridge.

He is currently with the Netherlands at Euro in Germany as a replacement for injured Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.

