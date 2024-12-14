Breaking News
Auto driver held for attacking Mumbai Police constable with paver block in Powai
Fire breaks out at railway shunting coach of train in Lower Parel
Elgar Parishad case: NIA court grants interim bail to accused Sagar Gorkhe
Mumbai: DRI seizes smuggled gold worth Rs 9.6 cr hidden in DJ lights
Cabinet expansion on December 15, oath-taking ceremony to take place in Nagpur
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Bosco boys are U 10 champions

Bosco boys are U-10 champions

Updated on: 14 December,2024 06:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rufus Vedanayagam | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

However, after the break, Unman Chothe equalised for Don Bosco with a tap-in from close range with eight minutes remaining to take the game into the shootout

Bosco boys are U-10 champions

The victorious Don Bosco U-10 boys team with their trophy and medals at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article
Bosco boys are U-10 champions
x
00:00

Don Bosco High School (Matunga) got the better of St Anne’s High School (Malad) 5-3 via a thrilling tie-breaker to claim the boys U-10 MSSA inter-school football title at Azad Maidan on Friday.


St Anne’s took the lead in the 11th minute when Jovin Gomes essayed a brilliant chip into the top left corner of the Don Bosco goal. However, after the break, Unman Chothe equalised for Don Bosco with a tap-in from close range with eight minutes remaining to take the game into the shootout.  


Also Read: St Anthony’s boys make it count!


In the decisive tie-breaker, Don Bosco displayed remarkable composure, with Unman, Uzair Chawda, Swayam Churmure, and Daksh Rane converting from the spot. For St Anne’s, only  Safwan Duduke and Manthan Jagtap were successful from the spot while Ian John and Lakshya Rajurohit missed the target.

Don Bosco coach Shangreithem Chiphang was all praise for his wards. “The boys showed great determination and teamwork to secure this hard-fought victory,” he said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

MSSA football Mumbai sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK