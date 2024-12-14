Bosco boys are U-10 champions

However, after the break, Unman Chothe equalised for Don Bosco with a tap-in from close range with eight minutes remaining to take the game into the shootout

The victorious Don Bosco U-10 boys team with their trophy and medals at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Don Bosco High School (Matunga) got the better of St Anne’s High School (Malad) 5-3 via a thrilling tie-breaker to claim the boys U-10 MSSA inter-school football title at Azad Maidan on Friday.

St Anne’s took the lead in the 11th minute when Jovin Gomes essayed a brilliant chip into the top left corner of the Don Bosco goal. However, after the break, Unman Chothe equalised for Don Bosco with a tap-in from close range with eight minutes remaining to take the game into the shootout.

In the decisive tie-breaker, Don Bosco displayed remarkable composure, with Unman, Uzair Chawda, Swayam Churmure, and Daksh Rane converting from the spot. For St Anne’s, only Safwan Duduke and Manthan Jagtap were successful from the spot while Ian John and Lakshya Rajurohit missed the target.

Don Bosco coach Shangreithem Chiphang was all praise for his wards. “The boys showed great determination and teamwork to secure this hard-fought victory,” he said.