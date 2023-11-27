Former England manager Venables, 80, passes away

Venables guided England to the Euro 96 semi-finals, led Barcelona to the 1986 European Cup final and won the 1991 FA Cup with Tottenham during a managerial career that made him one of English football’s most admired coaches

Terry Venables

Terry Venables was saluted as an “innovative” and “charming” manager after the charismatic former England, Tottenham and Barcelona boss died aged 80 on Sunday.

Venables guided England to the Euro 96 semi-finals, led Barcelona to the 1986 European Cup final and won the 1991 FA Cup with Tottenham during a managerial career that made him one of English football’s most admired coaches.