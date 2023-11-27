Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Former England manager Venables 80 passes away

Updated on: 27 November,2023 08:00 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Venables guided England to the Euro 96 semi-finals, led Barcelona to the 1986 European Cup final and won the 1991 FA Cup with Tottenham during a managerial career that made him one of English football’s most admired coaches

Terry Venables

Former England manager Venables, 80, passes away
Terry Venables was saluted as an “innovative” and “charming” manager after the charismatic former England, Tottenham and Barcelona boss died aged 80 on Sunday.


Also Read: Half tons, full steam!


Venables guided England to the Euro 96 semi-finals, led Barcelona to the 1986 European Cup final and won the 1991 FA Cup with Tottenham during a managerial career that made him one of English football’s most admired coaches. 


