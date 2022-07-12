Former Manchester United star Nani joins Melbourne Victory

Nani had been part of Venezia's squad for the 2021/22 season, but with the Italian side dropping out of the country's top tier, Nani may have seen the Australian side's offer as being more lucrative considering that he'll be their marquee player

Nani. Pic/ Official Instagram account of Melbourne Victory

Former Manchester United star Nani has agreed on a move to the Australian A-League on a two year deal with Melbourne Victory.

The Portuguese winger had been part of Venezia's squad for the second half of the 2021/22 season, but with the Italian side dropping out of the country's top tier, Nani may have seen the Australian side's offer as being more lucrative considering that he'll be Melbourne Victory's marquee player.

"From what I have seen, the fans in Melbourne ... rival the atmosphere in Europe and I'm looking forward to being a part of that on the field in a Victory shirt," Nani said in a statement.

Victory coach Tony Popovic said Nani would be "an incredible asset for Melbourne Victory and the entire A-League."

Also Read: Premier League shares hilarious clip of 2021/22 season's 'funniest moments'

"He has enjoyed an incredibly successful career at both club level and international level," Popovic said.

"We believe his quality and experience will be key in achieving our ambitions this season."

Nani has won 4 Premier League titles with Manchester United to go with a UCL title too. He was also a part of Portugal's Euro 2016 winning squad and has represented his national side on 112 occasions.

(With inputs from AP)