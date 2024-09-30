Kane limps off, but club says it’s not serious

“Examinations by the club’s medical unit determined a positive development. Kane will continue to receive appropriate treatment,” the Bavarian side said in a statement

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane limped off late in their 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday after getting a knock to his left ankle in a tussle for the ball with Leverkusen’s Amine Adli. The club though said that the injury is not as serious as initially feared.

“Examinations by the club’s medical unit determined a positive development. Kane will continue to receive appropriate treatment,” the Bavarian side said in a statement.

