Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Kane limps off but club says its not serious

Kane limps off, but club says it’s not serious

Updated on: 30 September,2024 07:01 AM IST  |  Munich
AP , PTI |

“Examinations by the club’s medical unit determined a positive development. Kane will continue to receive appropriate treatment,” the Bavarian side said in a statement

Kane limps off, but club says it’s not serious

Kane limps off, but club says it’s not serious
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane limped off late in their 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday after getting a knock to his left ankle in a tussle for the ball with Leverkusen’s Amine Adli. The club though said that the injury is not as serious as initially feared. 


“Examinations by the club’s medical unit determined a positive development. Kane will continue to receive appropriate treatment,” the Bavarian side said in a statement.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


