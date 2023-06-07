Breaking News
Leaving Real Madrid hurts: Karim Benzema

Updated on: 07 June,2023 09:59 AM IST  |  Madrid
AFP |

“It’s a bit of a sad day, because I am leaving this club, it hurts me, because I had a dream in my head—to sign for Madrid, and finish at Madrid, but sometimes life gives you other opportunities,” said Benzema in a speech during his farewell at Madrid’s training ground

Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema said leaving Real Madrid “hurts” at a goodbye ceremony on Tuesday ahead of his move to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad.


The 35-year-old forward has signed for the Jeddah-based side on a three-year deal starting next season, a source at the Saudi club told AFP on Tuesday. 


“It’s a bit of a sad day, because I am leaving this club, it hurts me, because I had a dream in my head—to sign for Madrid, and finish at Madrid, but sometimes life gives you other opportunities,” said Benzema in a speech during his farewell at Madrid’s training ground. 


Also Read: What will Real Madrid be like without their 'unsung hero' Karim Benzema?

“I will always watch Madrid’s games, and thanks to the fans too, who pushed me on to play good games.” The French forward signed for Madrid in 2009 from Ligue 1 side Lyon. Benzema made 648 appearances for Madrid and is second on Real’s all-time goalscoring list with 354—only Ronaldo has more. 

