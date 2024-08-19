The German coach celebrated his first competitive match at the helm with three points as Barca came from behind against Ruben Baraja’s solid Valencia side

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring v Valencia. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Lewandowski brace hands boss Flick first Barcelona win x 00:00

Robert Lewandowski struck twice for Hansi Flick’s Barcelona to deliver a battling 2-1 win at Valencia in their La Liga opener on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Saudi Super Cup: Ronaldo scores but Al-Nassr lose 1-4 to Al-Hilal

The German coach celebrated his first competitive match at the helm with three points as Barca came from behind against Ruben Baraja’s solid Valencia side. Hugo Duro sent the hosts ahead after 44 minutes but veteran Polish striker Lewandowski levelled from close range before the break and netted a penalty early in the second half.

With champions Real Madrid, led by new superstar Kylian Mbappe, in action on Sunday at Real Mallorca, Barcelona started their bid to steal the crown with an impressive result at Valencia’s rowdy Mestalla stadium. Barca were without key players, including Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Ronald Araujo and Flick selected three 17-year-olds in his starting line-up.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever