Locals up in arms over Cooperage sub-lease talk

Updated on: 03 March,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Local footballers staged a protest on Friday, alleging that WIFA (Western India Football Association) has sub-leased the Cooperage football ground to a private entity.


“The Cooperage ground has been leased by the District Collector, Mumbai City, Government of Maharashtra to WIFA for the promotion of football in Mumbai and Maharashtra. But now, the WIFA executive committee has sub-leased the ground to a private company for commercial purposes. As a result, exorbitant amounts will be charged to hire the ground. Young budding, talented footballers and local clubs will find it difficult to pay and play at Cooperage,” said Colaba footballer Uday Konar, who represented clubs like Mohun Bagan and Salgaocar Sports Club. 


However, WIFA Hon General Secretary Kiran Chougle refuted the claims. “Whatever they are stating is not correct. The Cooperage ground has been leased to WIFA by the government, so there is no way we can even think of sub-leasing the ground to anybody,” Chougle told mid-day. 

“I will throw more light on this when I come to Mumbai. I will share all details on the renovation work being conducted at the ground,” he added.

