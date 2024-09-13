The France superstar rejected a mediation offer by the French football league’s legal commission on Wednesday in his dispute with his former club over wages and bonusesa

Kylian Mbappe

Listen to this article Mbappe rejects mediation offer in Rs 503cr row with PSG x 00:00

Kylian Mbappe is not ready to compromise with Paris Saint-Germain.

ADVERTISEMENT

The France superstar rejected a mediation offer by the French football league’s legal commission on Wednesday in his dispute with his former club over wages and bonuses.

PSG officials and Mbappe’s representatives met in Paris after Mbappe asked the commission to get involved. Mbappé, who joined Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer, says PSG owes him $60 million (approx Rs 503 crore).

In a statement to The Associated Press, Mbappé’s representatives said the player asked the commission to take note of the non-payment of three months’ salary and the last third of a loyalty bonus.

Also Read: FA charges Bentancur with misconduct for remark on Spurs teammate Son

“The eventuality of a mediation was mentioned this morning,” the statement read. “This possibility was rejected during the meeting by the player’s representative. A mediation would be useless to record a lack of payment that would be seen from a simple analysis of the player’s payslip.”

PSG, which said it was pleased with the two-hour hearing at the commission on Wednesday, said in a statement it recalled that Mbappe had formerly made “clear, repeated public and private commitments that must be respected, having been afforded unprecedented benefits by the club over seven fantastic years in Paris.”

PSG has argued that it does not owe money to the World Cup winner under an agreement when Mbappe was sidelined ahead of the 2023-24 season, following his decision not to prolong his contract with the club.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever