Breaking News
Mumbai: House-of-cards heroes get ‘punishment posting’
Mumbai: ‘Flies in the face of G20 commitment’
Maharashtra: ‘Decision could raise concerns on quality of medical education’
Mumbai: Fire erupts in Dadar building; one person dead
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Messi unsure about 2026 World Cup

Messi unsure about 2026 World Cup

Updated on: 23 September,2023 09:46 AM IST  |  Buenos Aires
AFP |

Top

For now, Messi said he is focused on the 2024 US-hosted Copa America tournament. “After the Copa America we’ll see, it will depend on how I feel,” he said

Messi unsure about 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi

Listen to this article
Messi unsure about 2026 World Cup
x
00:00

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has said he is unsure about his participation in the next World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada in 2026, when he will be 39. 


Also read: Liverpool fight back to edge out LASK 3-1


“I don’t know if I will get there,” he told Argentine media personality Miguel Garrados in an interview broadcast on YouTube Thursday. “I don’t think about it yet because it is far away.” For now, Messi said he is focused on the 2024 US-hosted Copa America tournament. “After the Copa America we’ll see, it will depend on how I feel,” he said. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Have you experienced mental trauma?
lionel messi football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK