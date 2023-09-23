Messi unsure about 2026 World Cup

For now, Messi said he is focused on the 2024 US-hosted Copa America tournament. “After the Copa America we’ll see, it will depend on how I feel,” he said

Lionel Messi

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has said he is unsure about his participation in the next World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada in 2026, when he will be 39.

“I don’t know if I will get there,” he told Argentine media personality Miguel Garrados in an interview broadcast on YouTube Thursday. “I don’t think about it yet because it is far away.” For now, Messi said he is focused on the 2024 US-hosted Copa America tournament. “After the Copa America we’ll see, it will depend on how I feel,” he said.

