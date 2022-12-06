Raheem Sterling to return home from Qatar as home is burgled

×
Updated on: 06 December,2022 09:03 AM IST  |  Doha
AFP

Top

According to reports in the British media, Sterling’s home was broken into by armed intruders while his family including girlfriend Paige Milian were in the property on Saturday night

Raheem Sterling and Paige Milian


Raheem Sterling will return home from England’s World Cup camp in Qatar with doubts over whether he will return in time for Saturday’s quarter-final against France. 


The English Football Association confirmed the Chelsea forward was left out of Sunday’s 3-0 win over Senegal to deal with “a family matter.”



According to reports in the British media, Sterling’s home was broken into by armed intruders while his family including girlfriend Paige Milian were in the property on Saturday night. 


“At the moment clearly the priority is for him to be with his family. We’re going to support that and leave him to have as much time as he needs. It’s a situation he needs time with his family to deal with and I don’t want to put him under any pressure with that. Sometimes football isn’t the most important thing and family should come first,” said England manager Gareth Southgate.

