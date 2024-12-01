St Peter’s beat Jamnabai Narsee for Div-IV title

Vihaan Khamkar scored in the seventh minute with an easy tap-in. Seven minutes later, Om Patil doubled the lead with a chip from outside the box

The St Peter’s boys are all smiles after beating Jamnabai Narsee 2-0 at Azad Maidan on Saturday. Pic/Shadab Khan

St Peter’s High School (Mazagaon) clinched the boys U-12 Division-IV title of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan on Saturday.

The Mazagaon side displayed an offensive performance, effectively stopping Jamnabai Narsee’s attack and preventing them from getting a single shot on target.

Vihaan Khamkar scored in the seventh minute with an easy tap-in. Seven minutes later, Om Patil doubled the lead with a chip from outside the box.

After the break, Jamnabai Narsee’s Khush Jain tried to reduce the margin, but stood offside and showed disappointment, only to receive a yellow card with four minutes remaining.

St Peter’s displayed remarkable composure and secured a well-deserved 2-0 victory.

Meanwhile, in the third-place clash, Kohinoor International School (Kurla) beat Ascend International School (BKC) 1-0. Dhruv Parmar scored the winner.