'We weren’t at our best': Arsenal’s Saka on 2-2 draw with Liverpool

Updated on: 29 October,2024 08:09 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

It took England winger Saka just nine minutes to open the scoring on his return from a hamstring injury.

Bukayo Saka

'We weren't at our best': Arsenal's Saka on 2-2 draw with Liverpool
Bukayo Saka lamented Arsenal’s failure to show “our best selves” after they lost ground on Premier League title rivals Liverpool in a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium.


It took England winger Saka just nine minutes to open the scoring on his return from a hamstring injury. “We’re disappointed,” said Saka. “I feel like we didn’t show our best selves for 90 minutes. We believe we should have won it.”


“For sure, there’s definitely some positives. Liverpool are a top team, and credit to them. But the overall feeling is that we didn’t show our best selves for the whole game, especially more in the second half, and it cost us in the end.”


arsenal english premier league premier league liverpool sports news football

