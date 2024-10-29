It took England winger Saka just nine minutes to open the scoring on his return from a hamstring injury.

Bukayo Saka

Listen to this article 'We weren’t at our best': Arsenal’s Saka on 2-2 draw with Liverpool x 00:00

Bukayo Saka lamented Arsenal’s failure to show “our best selves” after they lost ground on Premier League title rivals Liverpool in a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

It took England winger Saka just nine minutes to open the scoring on his return from a hamstring injury. “We’re disappointed,” said Saka. “I feel like we didn’t show our best selves for 90 minutes. We believe we should have won it.”

“For sure, there’s definitely some positives. Liverpool are a top team, and credit to them. But the overall feeling is that we didn’t show our best selves for the whole game, especially more in the second half, and it cost us in the end.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever