55-month Golf title wait ends for Neha

Neha Tripathi ended a long wait lasting almost 55 months with a win in the 10th leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour.

Neha, who last won the first leg in the 2019 season, carded 2-under 70 to finish 1-under for the three rounds. She finished ahead of the amateur duo, Saanvi Somu (69) and Vidhatri Urs (72) whose totalled even par 216.

Neha was the lone flag bearer for professionals among the top four, as Mannat Brar (70) took the fourth spot.

Neha, starting the final day in second place, dropped an early bogey on Par-5 third, while amateur Vidhatri, the overnight leader, dropped a shot on fourth. Both birdied the fifth, as did Saanvi, who then added birdies on eighth and ninth to get into contention.

On the back nine, Neha birdied twice on the 12th and 16th, while Saanvi failed to make any gains. Vidhatri on the other hand birdied 15th and bogeyed 16th.

