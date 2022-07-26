Breaking News
Another Indian CWG-bound athlete fails dope test

Updated on: 26 July,2022 08:37 AM IST  |  New Delhi
No official is willing to confirm the name of the dope offender

A member of the CWG-bound women’s 4x100m relay team is set be withdrawn from the Indian squad after testing positive for a banned drug.

No official is willing to confirm the name of the dope offender.

“A member of the relay team bound for CWG has tested positive and she will be withdrawn,” a top source said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

