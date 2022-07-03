Breaking News
BJP’s Rahul Narvekar elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker
Death count in Manipur landslide rises to 37, more rains affect search for missing 25
Maharashtra: Tantrik, driver held for Sangli killings
Aarey Metro car shed: ‘Mumbaikars will take to the streets again’
PM Modi, Shah's decision to make me CM opened eyes of many: Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra Assembly
Mumbai: Work at Khotachiwadi bungalow on without consultation, allege locals
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Aston Martin F1 host Hollywood star Keanu Reeves in the paddock for Qualifying

Aston Martin F1 host Hollywood star Keanu Reeves in the paddock for Qualifying

Updated on: 03 July,2022 01:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Aston Martin put out a picture of Keanu on Twitter and accompanied it by a caption that read, "No pressure, team, but you've got an audience... Welcome to the garage, Keanu Reeves"

Aston Martin F1 host Hollywood star Keanu Reeves in the paddock for Qualifying

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel drives at Vale during first practice ahead of the Formula One British Grand Prix. Pic/ AFP


The F1 paddock is no stranger to welcoming the biggest celebrities across the world who come to watch the drivers wrestle their mean machines across a circuit. This weekend, Hollywood star Keanu Reeves was the latest to grace the paddock, joining the Aston Martin team as a guest to watch them in action during Saturday's qualifying sessions.

Aston Martin put out a picture of Keanu on Twitter and accompanied it by a caption that read, "No pressure, team, but you've got an audience... Welcome to the garage, Keanu Reeves."





Also Read: Carlos Sainz takes first career pole at F1 British Grand Prix

Unfortunately for Reeves, he couldn't get to witness the Silverstone-based outfit at its best. The team's two drivers, Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, only managed to bag a P12 and P16 start respectively for tomorrow's race.

keanu reeves Sebastian Vettel formula one sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK