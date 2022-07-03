Aston Martin F1 host Hollywood star Keanu Reeves in the paddock for Qualifying

Aston Martin put out a picture of Keanu on Twitter and accompanied it by a caption that read, "No pressure, team, but you've got an audience... Welcome to the garage, Keanu Reeves"

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel drives at Vale during first practice ahead of the Formula One British Grand Prix. Pic/ AFP

The F1 paddock is no stranger to welcoming the biggest celebrities across the world who come to watch the drivers wrestle their mean machines across a circuit. This weekend, Hollywood star Keanu Reeves was the latest to grace the paddock, joining the Aston Martin team as a guest to watch them in action during Saturday's qualifying sessions.

Aston Martin put out a picture of Keanu on Twitter and accompanied it by a caption that read, "No pressure, team, but you've got an audience... Welcome to the garage, Keanu Reeves."

Welcome to the garage, Keanu Reeves. 💚#F1 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/4Tj0FfKhAS — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) July 2, 2022

Unfortunately for Reeves, he couldn't get to witness the Silverstone-based outfit at its best. The team's two drivers, Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, only managed to bag a P12 and P16 start respectively for tomorrow's race.