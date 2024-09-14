Badminton: Crasto-Kapila enter Vietnam Open semis

Tharun Mannepalli’s run came to an end as he went down 13-21, 13-21 against Japan’s Shogo Ogawa in the men’s singles quarter-finals.

Representation Pic

India’s mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila progressed to the semi-finals of the Vietnam Open with a thrilling win here on Friday.

Seeded sixth, Dhruv and Tanisha eked out a come-from-behind 14-21, 21-10, 21-14 win over fellow Indians Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath, seeded top, in the quarter-finals that lasted 44 minutes.

Tharun Mannepalli’s run came to an end as he went down 13-21, 13-21 against Japan’s Shogo Ogawa in the men’s singles quarter-finals.

