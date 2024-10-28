Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Bagnaia emerges victorious in Thailand

Bagnaia emerges victorious in Thailand

Updated on: 28 October,2024 08:30 AM IST  |  Buriram (Thailand)
AFP

Spaniard Martin’s lead over Italian defending champion Bagnaia was cut from 22 points to 17 ahead of another chapter in their title tussle at Sepang in Malaysia next week

Bagnaia emerges victorious in Thailand

Francesco Bagnaia

Bagnaia emerges victorious in Thailand
Francesco Bagnaia won the Thai MotoGP ahead of Jorge Martin in wet conditions on Sunday to close the gap on the championship leader with two race weekends left. 


Spaniard Martin’s lead over Italian defending champion Bagnaia was cut from 22 points to 17 ahead of another chapter in their title tussle at Sepang in Malaysia next week. 


Pedro Acosta was third at a rainy Buriram but this was all about Martin and Bagnaia, with the title now a two-horse race and likely to go right down to the wire. After Malaysia, the season finale is at Valencia on November 15-17. 


Pramac Ducati’s Martin, who is trying to win the world crown for the first time, said he was happy to settle for second.

