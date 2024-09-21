Bansod bows out in China Open quarters

Malvika, ranked 43rd, found the going tough against the World No. 5 losing 10-21, 16-21 in just 35 minutes as India’s challenge came to an end

India's Malvika Bansod hits a return against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi during their women's singles quarterfinal match at the China Open Badminton tournament in Changzhou, in China's eastern Jiangsu Province. Pic/AFP

Talented Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod could not stand up to the challenge of two-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi, going down to the fourth-seeded Japanese in straight games in the quarter-finals of the China Open here on Friday.

