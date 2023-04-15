Bhagat, Kadam enter quarters

Bhagat has entered the singles, mixed doubles and men’s doubles, on the other hand, Kadam reached the quarters of singles and men’s doubles

Ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat and World No. 4 Sukant Kadam have made their place in the quarter-finals of the Brazil Para-Badminton International 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Bhagat has entered the singles, mixed doubles and men’s doubles, on the other hand, Kadam reached the quarters of singles and men’s doubles. Bhagat defeated Brazil’s Raysson Ferreira De Abreu Silva, and Dominican Republic’s Patricio Andres Echeverria Olave to make it to the singles quarter-finals, where he will face Peru’s Pedro Pablo De Vinatea, according to information received here.

In the men’s doubles event, Bhagat along with Kadam of India defeated India’s Nilesh Balu Gaikwad and Manoj Sarkar, Republic’s Patricio Andres Echeverria Olave and Peru’s Pablo Cesar Cueto and in the third group match, they defeated Brazil’s Breno Johann and Leonardo Zuffo to set up a quarter-final clash with Peru’s Pedro Pablo De Vinatea and Renzo Diquez Bances Morales. In the mixed doubles, Bhagat and Manisha Ramadass beat the Indian pair of Chirag Baretha and Mandeep Kaur to reach the quarter-finals where they will face Indonesian pair Hikmat Ramdani and Leani Ratri Oktila.

