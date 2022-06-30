Bollywood star Badshah becomes new co-owner of Mumbai franchise in inaugural Ultimate Kho Kho tournament

"My mother used to play Kho-Kho during her college days and this ground-rooted game is very close to my heart. This nostalgic and personal connection triggered me to be part of Ultimate Kho Kho," said Badshah

Badshah. Pic/Satej Shinde

Famous bollywood singer and rapper Badshah has made his first foray into the world of sports by becoming the co-owner of Mumbai's Ultimate Kho Kho franchise. The other co-owner is film producer Punit Balan who also owns teams in other sporting leagues such as badminton, table tennis, handball etc.

Speaking about his new adventure, Badshah was quoted by IANS saying, "My mother used to play Kho-Kho during her college days and this ground-rooted game is very close to my heart. This nostalgic and personal connection triggered me to be part of Ultimate Kho Kho.

Also Read: India opener KL Rahul shares health update after groin surgery

"It's an adrenaline packed, fast-paced indoor sport with extremely agile players doing Sky-Dives in air. In general, the culture of Mumbai is fast and efficient and that's what we want this team to be. My vision would be to nurture the best players out of this league, and we want to ensure the best environment, infrastructure, training and nutrition for the players."

The inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho will begin later on this year.

(With inputs from IANS)