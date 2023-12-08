Conor McGregor considers himself worthy of being Ireland’s president

Regardless of what the public outside of their parties feels. These parties govern themselves v govern the people.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Conor McGregor believes he has a strong chance of becoming Ireland’s next president. Interestingly, he is backed by businessman Elon Musk.

McGregor, who is under investigation by the Irish police for his controversial comments on Dublin riots, wrote: “Potential competition if I run. Gerry [Adams], 78. Bertie [Ahern]. 75. Enda [Kenny], 74. Each with unbreakable ties to their individual parties’ politics. Regardless of what the public outside of their parties feels. These parties govern themselves v govern the people.

“Or me, 35. Young, active,passionate, fresh skin in the game. I listen. They would genuinely be held to account regarding the current sway of public feeling. I’d even put it all to vote. There’d be votes every week to make sure. I can fund. It would not be me in power as President, people of Ireland. It would be me and you.” Extending his support, Musk said: “I think you could take them all single-handed. Not even fair.”