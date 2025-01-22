Breaking News
Updated on: 22 January,2025 08:05 AM IST  |  Wijk Aan zee (the Netherlands)
PTI |

Top

Both Praggnanandhaa and Abdusattorov have 2.5 points each. It turned out to be an excellent day for the 19-year-old Indian as he handled the Catalan opening to perfection, getting a tiny advantage and squeezing out the defensive resources right from the early middle game stage

R Praggnanandhaa

Crafty Praggu beats Arjun to share lead
India Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa scored a finely-crafted victory over compatriot Arjun Erigaisi to share the lead with Uzbek Nodirbek Abdusattorov after the third round of the Tata Steel Chess Tournament here.


Both Praggnanandhaa and Abdusattorov have 2.5 points each. It turned out to be an excellent day for the 19-year-old Indian as he handled the Catalan opening to perfection, getting a tiny advantage and squeezing out the defensive resources right from the early middle game stage.


