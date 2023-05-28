Jehan Daruvala clinches second place in F2 Sprint Race

Jehan harried the Japanese racer for much of the 30-lap race only to be forced to back off in the closing stages.

Jehan Daruvala

India’s Jehan Daruvala raced to his second Monaco podium in as many years after a hard-fought battle for the lead in the Formula 2 Championship’s Sprint race on Saturday.

The 24-year-old, who races for Dutch team MP Motorsport, crossed the line behind Ayumu Iwasa in a safety car interrupted race. Jehan harried the Japanese racer for much of the 30-lap race only to be forced to back off in the closing stages.

