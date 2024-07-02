Defending champ Vondrousova knocked out in first round

“I think this is one of the most important moments in my life and career,” said Bouzas Maneiro

Marketa Vondrousova on Tuesday became the first defending Wimbledon women’s champion in 30 years to be knocked out in the first round when she was stunned by World No. 83 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro celebrates beating Czech defending champion Marketa Vondrousova in London yesterday. Pics/AFP

The 21-year-old Spaniard triumphed 6-4, 6-2 over the sixth-ranked Czech, who last year was the first unseeded woman to win the title at the All England Club. German legend Steffi Graf was the last defending champion to lose in the opening round, when she was beaten by Lori McNeil in 1994. “I think this is one of the most important moments in my life and career,” said Bouzas Maneiro.

