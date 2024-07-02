Breaking News
Mumbai | Day 2: First arrests under the new laws
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Liberation in Matheran
Your crowd, your circus: Railway to Metro
Mumbai eagerly awaits open double-decker buses
Mumbai: Double-decker flyover in Andheri delayed until 2026
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Defending champ Vondrousova knocked out in first round

Defending champ Vondrousova knocked out in first round

Updated on: 03 July,2024 07:01 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

“I think this is one of the most important moments in my life and career,” said Bouzas Maneiro

Defending champ Vondrousova knocked out in first round

Marketa Vondrousova

Listen to this article
Defending champ Vondrousova knocked out in first round
x
00:00

Marketa Vondrousova on Tuesday became the first defending Wimbledon women’s champion in 30 years to be knocked out in the first round when she was stunned by World No. 83 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. 


Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro celebrates beating Czech defending champion Marketa Vondrousova in London yesterday. Pics/AFPSpain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro celebrates beating Czech defending champion Marketa Vondrousova in London yesterday. Pics/AFP


The 21-year-old Spaniard triumphed 6-4, 6-2 over the sixth-ranked Czech, who last year was the first unseeded woman to win the title at the All England Club. German legend Steffi Graf was the last defending champion to lose in the opening round, when she was beaten by Lori McNeil in 1994. “I think this is one of the most important moments in my life and career,” said Bouzas Maneiro.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

wimbledon tennis news Sports Update sports sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK