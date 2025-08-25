Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Dominant Marc Marquez bags victory in Hungary

Dominant Marc Marquez bags victory in Hungary

Updated on: 25 August,2025 08:35 AM IST  |  Balatonfokajar (Hungary)
AFP |

Top

Marquez holds a 175 points lead over his younger brother Alex Marquez, who finished 14th, with eight races remaining

Dominant Marc Marquez bags victory in Hungary

Marc Marquez. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Dominant Marc Marquez bags victory in Hungary
x
00:00

Marc Marquez’s remorseless march to a seventh world title continued on Sunday as he coasted to victory in the Hungarian MotoGP. 

Marc Marquez’s remorseless march to a seventh world title continued on Sunday as he coasted to victory in the Hungarian MotoGP. 

The 32-year-old Spanish Ducati rider recorded his seventh successive sprint race-MotoGP double as he beat compatriot Pedro Acosta on a KTM with Marco Bezzecchi riding an Aprilia third. Marquez holds a 175 points lead over his younger brother Alex Marquez, who finished 14th, with eight races remaining.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


