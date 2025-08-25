Marquez holds a 175 points lead over his younger brother Alex Marquez, who finished 14th, with eight races remaining

Marc Marquez’s remorseless march to a seventh world title continued on Sunday as he coasted to victory in the Hungarian MotoGP.

The 32-year-old Spanish Ducati rider recorded his seventh successive sprint race-MotoGP double as he beat compatriot Pedro Acosta on a KTM with Marco Bezzecchi riding an Aprilia third. Marquez holds a 175 points lead over his younger brother Alex Marquez, who finished 14th, with eight races remaining.

