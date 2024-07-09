On Monday, she posted a photo on Facebook of her hand touching the baby boy’s hand with a caption saying “Petr, 7.7.2024”

Petra Kvitova. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Ex-Wimbledon champ Kvitova welcomes son x 00:00

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova said Monday she had given birth to a son, almost exactly 10 years after winning her second title on the grass at the All England club.

Also Read: Kvitova is pregnant with her first child

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, she posted a photo on Facebook of her hand touching the baby boy’s hand with a caption saying “Petr, 7.7.2024”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever