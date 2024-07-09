Breaking News
Worli hit-and-run case: The 15-minute lapse that nailed brat
Mumbai rains: Flooding hotspots hold up to scrutiny, 95,21,00,000!
Mumbai: Redrawing Western Railway map for the first time in 160 years
Mumbai: Film producer Sasha John, others saved in Andheri trailer crash
Mumbai: Father and son end lives under Churchgate-bound train
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Ex Wimbledon champ Kvitova welcomes son

Ex-Wimbledon champ Kvitova welcomes son

Updated on: 10 July,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Prague
AFP |

Top

On Monday, she posted a photo on Facebook of her hand touching the baby boy’s hand with a caption saying “Petr, 7.7.2024”

Ex-Wimbledon champ Kvitova welcomes son

Petra Kvitova. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Ex-Wimbledon champ Kvitova welcomes son
x
00:00

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova said Monday she had given birth to a son, almost exactly 10 years after winning her second title on the grass at the All England club.


Also Read: Kvitova is pregnant with her first child


On Monday, she posted a photo on Facebook of her hand touching the baby boy’s hand with a caption saying “Petr, 7.7.2024”.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

wimbledon tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK