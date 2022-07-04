F1: Carlos Sainz claims maiden win in British Grand Prix

World Champion Max Verstappen finished seventh but retained the series lead in a race marred by a multi-car pile up at the opening corner

Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz claimed his maiden Formula One win on his 150th start in a thrilling British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday.

The Ferrari driver kept his cool to beat Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes. World Champion Max Verstappen finished seventh but retained the series lead in a race marred by a multi-car pile up at the opening corner.



Ferrari’s Spanish driver Carlos Sainz in the lead at the Silverstone Circuit during the British Grand Prix on Sunday. Pics/AFP

“I don’t know what to say, it’s amazing. First race win 150 races later with Ferrari in Silverstone, it’s a very special day,” said Sainz, who won from pole. Behind Sainz there was an epic battle closing laps battle between Perez.

Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. For Hamilton, this was his 11th race without victory, the seven-time champion’s longest losing sequence.

