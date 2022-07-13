F1: Court to probe Nelson Piquet over racist slur directed to Lewis Hamilton

Piquet, 69, made the comments in interviews filmed in November, which only came to wider attention late in June

A Brazilian judge ordered an investigation be opened into allegations that retired Formula One driver Nelson Piquet used racist and homophobic slurs about Lewis Hamilton.

Piquet, 69, made the comments in interviews filmed in November, which only came to wider attention late in June.

The charges were brought by four human rights groups, which want three-time world champion Piquet to pay 10 million Brazilian reals ($1.86 million) for allegedly causing moral damage to Black and LGBTQ people. Piquet, who did not reply to a request for comment from The Associated Press, will have 15 days to state his case to judge Felipe Costa da Fonseca Gomes of the Distrito Federal court.

