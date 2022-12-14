Breaking News
F1: Ferrari name Frederic Vasseur as new team principal

Updated on: 14 December,2022 08:07 AM IST  |  Paris
F1: Ferrari name Frederic Vasseur as new team principal

Frederic Vasseur. Pic/AFP


Frenchman Frederic Vasseur was named team principal and general manager of Ferrari on Tuesday, tasked with ending Red Bull’s dominance in Formula One. It will be the 54-year-old’s first job with one of F1’s heavyweights.


“Ferrari NV today announced that Fred Vasseur will join Scuderia Ferrari on January 9 as team principal and general manager,” said Ferrari in a statement. 



Vasseur fills the void left by the resignation of Mattia Binotto last month after Ferrari failed to mount a serious and sustained challenge to Red Bull, despite a promising start to the campaign. Vasseur until recently held the position of CEO and team principal of Sauber Motorsport (currently Alfa Romeo F1 Team), having been there since 2017.


