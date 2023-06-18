On the occasion of Father’s Day, mid-day.com looks at father-child duos in India who have taken the sports world by storm

Sachin Tendulkar (L), Arjun Tendulkar (R) (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Father's Day 2023: From the Tendulkars to the Phogats, five iconic father-child duos in Indian sports x 00:00

Father's Day 2023: Over the years, the Indian sports industry has witnessed many players who have followed in their fathers’ footsteps and created a name for themselves in the field.

When one sees their parents following their passion, winning medals and trophies for the country and establishing a successful career, it is not far-fetched to aspire to emulate them.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, sports is a field where skill overpowers name. Without talent and hard work, it is difficult to rise through different stages of training and playing and reach where you want to be (even if your father is Sachin Tendulkar).

In India, there are several players who have built (or are on their way to building) a successful career in sports just like their fathers.

These fathers have passed their sports stardom to their kids, who in turn have made a name for themselves in their respective sports with their talent (and a dash of genetic brilliance).

Here is a look at five father-child duos in India who have taken the sports world by storm.

1. Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar (Cricket)

Arjun Tendulkar with his father Sachin Tendulkar (Pic: Instagram/Sachin Tendulkar)

Sachin Tendulkar is a cricket legend who needs no introduction. His son, Arjun Tendulkar, made his IPL debut this season with Mumbai Indians after being in the dugout for two seasons. In a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he made the headlines with his impressive bowling in 20th over under extreme pressure. He has also carved a place for himself in domestic cricket, currently playing for Goa.

It is not easy to live up to Sachin Tendulkar’s legacy – something that has been pointed out by fans through unfair comparisons. Arjun has made a promising start to his career and given he is allowed to grow at his own pace, his future in cricket seems bright.

2. P.V. Ramana (Volleyball) and P.V. Sindhu (Badminton)

P.V. Sindhu with her father P.V. Ramana (Pic: Instagram/PV Sindhu)

Two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion P.V. Sindhu was born in a family of sportspersons. Her father P.V. Ramana is a former professional volleyball player. He was a part of the bronze-winning national team at the 1986 Asian Games. P.V. Sindhu’s mother Vijaya also played volleyball.

Sindhu’s father has rendered constant support to her badminton career, accompanying her to training sessions and competitions. Both father and daughter have made significant contribution to Indian sports.

3. Dr. Vece Paes (Hockey) and Leander Paes (Tennis)

Leander Paes with his father Dr. Vece Paes (Pic: Instagram/Leander Paes)

Tennis star Leander Paes is one of the most successful doubles players in the history of the game. He is an Olympic bronze medallist and has won 18 Grand Slam doubles titles. However, what many people don’t know is that he is not the first player in his family to win an Olympic medal.

His father Dr. Vece Paes was a part of the Indian hockey team that won the bronze medal at 1972 Munich Olympics. The sporting culture in Leander’s family benefitted him greatly in his journey.

Also Read: 'It will take 7-8 years for India to get another Grand Slam champion': Leander Paes

4. Sunil Gavaskar and Rohan Gavaskar (Cricket)

Rohan Gavaskar with his father Sunil Gavaskar (Pic: Instagram/Rohan Gavaskar)

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar’s career inspired many youngsters to take up cricket. It is no wonder that his son Rohan Gavaskar decided to follow in his father’s footsteps. Rohan is a former Indian cricketer who represented India in 11 ODIs. Despite a short on-field career span, he managed to make a name for himself in cricket.

After announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2012, he made his way to commentary. He is also the nephew of former Indian batter Gundappa Viswanath.

5. Mahavir Singh Phogat and Phogat Sisters (Wrestling)

Four Phogat sisters with their father Mahavir Singh Phogat (Pic: Instagram/Geeta Phogat)

The story of this family of wrestlers is not unknown. Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, has trained and mentored his daughters and nieces in the sport of wrestling. He is a notable figure in the Indian wrestling arena and has made significant contributions for women’s wrestling in the country.

The Phogat sisters -- Geeta Phogat, Babita Phogat, Ritu Phogat, Sangita Phogat, Vinesh Phogat, Priyanka Phogat -- have established their names in the field and have represented the country in multiple tournaments.