Fide's urgent appeal to Canada to issue visas

Raising a red flag over delay in issuance of visas to players competing in the prestigious Candidates event, International chess federation FIDE enjoined Canada to process the applications at the earliest, saying there are “grave concerns” over timely arrival of contenders.

Canada is set to host one of the chess tournaments from April 3-22, where five Indians, including two women players will also present their challenge.

The event will determine the challengers for the World Champion title in both the Open and Women’s Categories.

