Prague masters: Indian trio draw on dull day
Prague masters: Indian trio draw on dull day

Updated on: 03 March,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Prague
PTI |

Top

Gukesh did not give any chances to Nodirbek Abdusattarov of Uzbekistan and split the point while Gujrathi could not make much headway against Mateusz Bartel of Poland

Prague masters: Indian trio draw on dull day

R Praggnanandhaa. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Prague masters: Indian trio draw on dull day
x
00:00

The Indian trio of R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh and Vidit Gujrathi played out draws on a dull fourth round day in the Prague Masters Chess tournament here.


It was time for some recovery for Praggnanandhaa after two back-to-back losses and the Indian just played a solid game to sign peace with local hopeful Nguyen Thai Dai Van.


Gukesh did not give any chances to Nodirbek Abdusattarov of Uzbekistan and split the point while Gujrathi could not make much headway against Mateusz Bartel of Poland.

