In a thrilling climax to the team race through central Paris, Germany’s Laura Lindemann won a sprint finish, narrowly edging out Taylor Knibb from the United States in second and Beth Potter from Britain in third

(From L) US' silver medallists Seth Rider, Taylor Spivey, Morgan Pearson and Taylor Knibb, Germany's gold medallists Tim Hellwig, Lisa Tertsch, Lasse Luehrs and Laura Lindemann, and Great Britain's bronze medallists Alex Yee, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Samuel Dickinson and Beth Potter celebrate on the podium on the Pont Alexandre III at the end of the mixed's relay triathlon race, at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in central Paris. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Germany victorious in illness-affected mixed triathlon relay x 00:00

Germany won gold in the mixed triathlon relay on Monday at the Paris Olympics, with the event disrupted by illnesses that saw at least three teams report sick team members who swam in the River Seine last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a thrilling climax to the team race through central Paris, Germany’s Laura Lindemann won a sprint finish, narrowly edging out Taylor Knibb from the United States in second and Beth Potter from Britain in third.

The Belgian team did not race at all after their athlete Claire Michel fell sick, reportedly with E.Coli, having swum in the Seine during the women’s

individual triathlon last Wednesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever