Gisele Bundchen secretly buys Rs 93cr mansion before divorce

Tom Brady with Gisele Bundchen

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen has bought a USD11.5 million (approx Rs 93.92cr) mansion which is bang across National Football League superstar Tom Brady’s home at Miami beach just before the couple finalised their divorce.

Bundchen’s home is on Surfside while Brady’s mansion is on the waterfront of nearby Biscayne Bay.

According to entertainment website, Page Six, Bundchen decided to buy the five-bedroom, 6,600-square-feet property secretly on October 6.

A source told the website that the mother-of-two went to see the mansion on August 16, just days before Brady took a 11-day break from playing in the NFL. The break was the couple’s last attempt to save their relationship. On October 28, the couple finalised their divorce, ending their 13-year marriage.

“Gisele was actively looking at homes around Miami beach even before Tom took his NFL break, which indicates she was already done with the marriage and moving on. You could literally swim from Gisele’s place to Tom’s. Both homes will include a dock, so it will be very easy for the couple to co-parent their children,” the source revealed.The couple are parents to son, Benjamin, 12 and daughter, Vivian, nine.

