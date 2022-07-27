Golfer Paige Spiranac’s scam that never was!

It turned out to be a case of online fraud and she had nothing to do with it. “As it turns out, this man was scammed by a fake online profile that someone created with a fake number

Paige Spiranac

American golfer Paige Spiranac has revealed a shocking experience about a fan recently approaching her, claiming she has scammed him out of $10,000 (Rs 8 lakh approximately). Spiranac, 29, spoke about the incident on her podcast, Playing A Round, explaining that the male fan approached her at a charity golf event.

“He comes up and asks me for a picture, it’s fine at first. Then he goes into how I scammed him out of $10,000. He started threatening me. It was a really scary situation,” said Spiranac.

Also Read: Sydney McLaughlin’s dad lured her into athletics with a chocolate bar



It turned out to be a case of online fraud and she had nothing to do with it. “As it turns out, this man was scammed by a fake online profile that someone created with a fake number.

“I feel scared about these scams. I don’t leave my place much now,” she added.