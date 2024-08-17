Breaking News
Grand Chess Tour: Pragg in last place, Firouzja leads

Updated on: 17 August,2024 07:51 AM IST  |  Saint Louis
PTI

Top

Firouzja is in sole lead on 17.5 points.

Grand Chess Tour: Pragg in last place, Firouzja leads

R Praggnanandhaa

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa could not really change his fortunes and remained in last spot going into the final day of the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz chess tournament here.


Praggnanandhaa scored two wins at the expense of Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia and Hikaru Nakamura of USA besides a lone draw with tournament leader Alireza Firouzja of France. Firouzja is in sole lead on 17.5 points.



