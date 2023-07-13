Hamilton, Shakira party hard!

After finishing third on Silverstone GP podium, F1 legend and pop star go clubbing all night in UK

British Formula One icon Lewis Hamilton, 38, and pop star Shakira, 46, who have been rumoured to be dating since May, cannot seem to stay away from each another. The Colombian pop singer flew into the UK for the Silverstone GP last weekend which she watched in the Mercedes team’s VIP enclosure.

According to The Sun, after Hamilton finished third at the race, he was joined by Shakira for a late-night party at Tape London, a celebrity hotspot. “Shakira joined him [Hamilton] for a massive party. They were at a VIP table. She called it a night around 3.30am while Lewis was more hardcore and stayed on till 6am,” a source told the British tabloid.