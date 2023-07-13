Hamilton, Shakira party hard!

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 July,2023 07:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
After finishing third on Silverstone GP podium, F1 legend and pop star go clubbing all night in UK

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton

British Formula One icon Lewis Hamilton, 38, and pop star Shakira, 46, who have been rumoured to be dating since May, cannot seem to stay away from each another. The Colombian pop singer  flew into the UK for the Silverstone GP last weekend which she watched in the Mercedes team’s VIP enclosure.


Also Read: Lewis Hamilton backs peaceful protest at British Grand Prix


According to The Sun, after Hamilton  finished third at the race, he was joined by Shakira for a late-night party at Tape London, a celebrity hotspot. “Shakira joined him [Hamilton] for a massive party. They were at a VIP table. She called it a night around 3.30am while Lewis was more hardcore and stayed on till 6am,” a source told the British tabloid.


