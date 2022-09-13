Iga Swiatek ‘scared’ to change pre-match playlist

During a recent interview in New York, the tennis star said she fears mixing up her pre-match playlist because she has been listening to it for over a year

Iga Swiatek

Polish US Open champ Iga Swiatek, 21, has revealed that she is afraid to change her pre-match playlist that got her to the World No.1 position.

During a recent interview in New York, the tennis star said she fears mixing up her pre-match playlist because she has been listening to it for over a year.

“Basically, it’s Thunderstruck, then Even Flow [by Pearl Jam], then GorillaZ, then Porch [by Pearl Jam], then Rock and Roll [Led Zeppelin], and I’m pretty scared to change it. I’ve been listening to that since a year and I’m pretty bored. But it’s working so I’ve got to stick to that,” Swiatek was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA.

After her US Open win, Swiatek extended her lead at the top of the WTA rankings and now has more than twice as many points as No.2 Ons Jabeur (10,365 as against 5,090).

