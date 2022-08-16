In Pics: Sports stars celebrate India's 75th Independence Day

Sports stars wish fellow Indians on the country’s 75th Independence Day

PV Sindhu, Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya and Manu Bhaker

Virat Kohli

75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind

PV Sindhu

Happy Independence Day

Rohit Sharma

75 years of independence. Best wishes for Independence day

Manika Batra

displaying her tricoloured nails: Seen London, saw Paris and saw Japan, but there is no other place like India anywhere in the whole world. Happy Independence Day. #jaihind

Vinesh Phogat

Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians! #harghartiranga

Mithali Raj

Our flag is our pride! The tricolour flying high is a sight that fills the heart of every Indian with joy. Hoisted the Tiranga at my residence today. #HarGharTiranga

Shreyas Iyer

Happy Independence Day India

Hardik Pandya

To all my fellow Indians, happy Independence Day

Manpreet Singh

Nothing like seeing our Tiranga raising up high in every matches that I played - Our tricolour unites each & everyone of us regardless of our background. Happy 75th to all Indians no matter where you are. #HarGharTiranga

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind. #Harghartiranga #independence #Jaihind

Sachin Tendulkar

Dil mein bhi Tiranga, ghar par bhi Tiranga

Lakshya Sen

It’s an honour to represent my motherland. Couldn’t have asked for anything other than being born in this amazing country. India, you make me what I am. Wishing everyone a very happy independence day. #IndiaAt75

Manu Bhaker

Tribute to all the martyrs of freedom, because of whom we got freedom. We are very lucky, we were born in independent India

Ashwini Ponnappa

Happy Independence Day #HarGharTiranga