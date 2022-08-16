In Pics: Sports stars celebrate India's 75th Independence Day

Sports stars wish fellow Indians on the country’s 75th Independence Day
PV Sindhu, Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya and Manu Bhaker
Virat Kohli
75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind
PV Sindhu
Happy Independence Day
Rohit Sharma
75 years of independence. Best wishes for Independence day
Manika Batra
displaying her tricoloured nails: Seen London, saw Paris and saw Japan, but there is no other place like India anywhere in the whole world. Happy Independence Day. #jaihind
Vinesh Phogat
Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians! #harghartiranga
Mithali Raj
Our flag is our pride! The tricolour flying high is a sight that fills the heart of every Indian with joy. Hoisted the Tiranga at my residence today. #HarGharTiranga
Shreyas Iyer
Happy Independence Day India
Hardik Pandya
To all my fellow Indians, happy Independence Day
Manpreet Singh
Nothing like seeing our Tiranga raising up high in every matches that I played - Our tricolour unites each & everyone of us regardless of our background. Happy 75th to all Indians no matter where you are. #HarGharTiranga
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind. #Harghartiranga #independence #Jaihind
Sachin Tendulkar
Dil mein bhi Tiranga, ghar par bhi Tiranga
Lakshya Sen
It’s an honour to represent my motherland. Couldn’t have asked for anything other than being born in this amazing country. India, you make me what I am. Wishing everyone a very happy independence day. #IndiaAt75
Manu Bhaker
Tribute to all the martyrs of freedom, because of whom we got freedom. We are very lucky, we were born in independent India
Ashwini Ponnappa
Happy Independence Day #HarGharTiranga