India to play mixed team table tennis World Cup

Representational images. Pic/iStock

India will compete in the 2nd ITTF Mixed Team World Cup for the Guoliang-Sörling Trophy along with 15 other teams. The International Table Tennis Federation on Friday unveiled the elite 16-team line-up for the event in Chengdu, China (Dec 1-8). China are the defending champions.

The other 14 teams are Australia, Canada, Chinese Taipei, Egypt, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Romania, Singapore, Sweden and USA. The matches will be in mixed doubles, women’s singles, men’s singles, women’s doubles and men’s doubles.

