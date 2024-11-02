India to play mixed team table tennis World Cup

Breaking News
02 November,2024  |  Lausanne
PTI

The other 14 teams are Australia, Canada, Chinese Taipei, Egypt, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Romania, Singapore, Sweden and USA

Representational images. Pic/iStock

India will compete in the 2nd ITTF Mixed Team World Cup for the Guoliang-Sörling Trophy along with 15 other teams. The International Table Tennis Federation on Friday unveiled the elite 16-team line-up for the event in Chengdu, China (Dec 1-8). China are the defending champions.


Also Read: Get cricket in the mix too


The other 14 teams are Australia, Canada, Chinese Taipei, Egypt, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Romania, Singapore, Sweden and USA. The matches will be in mixed doubles, women’s singles, men’s singles, women’s doubles and men’s doubles.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

