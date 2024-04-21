India’s Vinesh, Reetika, Anshu secure Paris quotas

It will be interesting to see if WFI lets the quota winners to represent India or hold a final selection trial to pick the national wrestling team

Vinesh Phogat

Making a strong comeback to international arena after leading a prolonged protest against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, celebrated Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat locked Paris Olympics quota in women’s 50kg category with a strong show at the Asian Olympic Qualifier, here on Saturday.

Also punching their tickets to Paris Olympics were Anshu Malik (57kg) and U-23 world champion Reetika (76kg), who also reached the final of the tournament with solid performances. India now have secured four quota places for the Paris Games as Antim Panghal had earned a quota in the 53kg category with her bronze medal winning show at the World Championships last year.

It will be interesting to see if WFI lets the quota winners to represent India or hold a final selection trial to pick the national wrestling team.

In the Tokyo Games, India had fielded a strong seven-wrestler team that had four women—Seema Bisla (50kg), Vinesh (53kg), Anshu (57kg) and Sonam Malik (62kg). No male wrestler has yet earned a quota. The last chance to win the Paris Games quota will be at the World Qualifiers in Turkey from May 9.

Vinesh, 29, has now secured her third straight Olympic quota, having featured in Rio Games (2016) and in Tokyo (2020) earlier.

