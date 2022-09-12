Jabeur: I’m not someone who’ll just give up

Despite a valiant effort, Tunisia’s Jabeur lost 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) to Poland’s Swiatek in the season-ending major. This was Swiatek’s third Grand Slam, and her first US Open crown.

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur with the women’s singles runner-up trophy in New York on Saturday

Ons Jabeur asserted following her loss to World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the US Open women’s singles final that she is not going to give up on her dream of winning a Grand Slam, adding she had learnt a lot from the defeat and will return a more complete player next year. Despite a valiant effort, Tunisia’s Jabeur lost 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) to Poland’s Swiatek in the season-ending major. This was Swiatek’s third Grand Slam, and her first US Open crown.

“Yeah, definitely I’m not someone that’s going to give up. I am sure I’m going to be in the final again. I will try my best to win it,” said Jabeur, who will rise to World No.2 when the latest WTA Rankings are released on Monday. “I struggled to win my first WTA title. It took me time. So I believe this will take me time [as well]. The most important thing is accepting it, learning from the finals that I lost,” Jabeur, 28, was quoted as saying by WTA.

Also Read: Ons Jabeur is first African woman to enter US Open 2022 semi-finals

Playing in her second consecutive major final after Wimbledon, the Tunisian has already won two titles this season and only Swiatek (seven finals) has played more finals than Jabeur (6) this season. “To be honest with you, I have nothing to regret because I did everything possible,” she said. “I wish I served a little bit better today [Saturday]. It would have helped me a lot. You know Iga, how she plays in finals. It’s very tough to beat her. I will keep positive and work on the things that were missing today.”

Jabeur had skipped the Australian Open, lost in the opening round of the French Open, and was not awarded points at Wimbledon but still she has managed to reach the World No.2 position. “She [Swiatek] improved a lot I think her forehand and her serve. She’s always been solid in the backhand. That’s kind of tough. Physically she’s everywhere. She can bring any ball. It’s always tough to play someone that puts one more shot in.

“It will always be great to compete against Iga. I was joking when I said I don’t like her. I’ll forgive her when she gives me a Rolex or something,” Jabeur joked. Jabeur is now 2-3 against Swiatek, with the Polish player stopping her in two big finals this season—Rome and now the Flushing Meadows.

Also Read: Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur enter maiden US Open 2022 quarters

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal