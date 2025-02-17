Jockey Parmar powers Regal Command to victory in feature

Jockey A Sandesh wrapped up the last race on the card, the MMT Pandole Plate (5y&o, Class V; 1400m) with the well-supported Walter, trained by PS Chouhan

Jockey NS Parmar astride Regal Command (trained by Karthik G) winning the Homi Mody Trophy from Golden Kingdom (CS Jodha up) at Mahalaxmi on Sunday. (Pic: RWITC)

Regal Command, trained by Karthik G, won the Homi Mody Trophy, the feature event of Sunday's Mahalaxmi card. The victory was made possible thanks to a very intelligent ride by jockey NS Parmar who made gradual progress to get alongside the favourite Golden Kingdom (CS Jodha up) in the homestretch, then softly goaded Regal Command to gain few inches with every stride until putting his neck in front, and finally shifted gears to finish with a vigorous flourish to put the issue beyond doubt.

The card opened with the PD Bolton Trophy (Class II; 1400m), in which the Pesi Shroff-trained Celestial demolished his three rivals in the hands of Vivek G to justify the cramped odds offered on him by the bookmakers. The followers of money experienced a sense of deja vu when another cramped odds favourite, Uzi (TS Jodha up), ran away from her rivals to bag the Grand Passion Plate in the lowest class. Uzi was saddled by Behram Cama.

The upper division of the MD Mehta Trophy (3y, Maidens; 1000m) was won by a first-timer longshot, three-year-old Dali - Lucky colt Western Star trained by Narendra Lagad and ridden by Mustakim Alam, who received some quiet support in the bookmakers' ring to close at 8/1. Western Star, despite running green, managed to spare a length-and-half to the favourite Among The Stars (Yash Narredu up). The other division of the same race saw the Imtiaz Sait-trained Bee Magical (Moonlight Magic - Bee Quick) outclass her half a dozen rivals at the lucrative odds of 9-to-1. Jockey Neeraj Rawal rode Bee Magical.

Despite being ridden by rookie rider Ramswarup, the Shazaan Shah-trained Esperanza was installed as the first favourite for the Amateur Riders' Club Trophy, and the six-year-old mare made her connections proud by running away, sparing over five lengths to her nearest rival, and setting up new record time for the five-furlong trip as she stopped the clock at 56.51 seconds.

Trainer Adhirajsingh claimed the Municipal Commissioner's Trophy with Ghirardelli whom jockey P Trevor brought up with a flourish in the final furlong just when Wind Dancer (Haridas Gore up), who had surreptitiously moved up to take the lead along the inside rails, looked like stealing the race.

Jockey A Sandesh wrapped up the last race on the card, the MMT Pandole Plate (5y&o, Class V; 1400m) with the well-supported Walter, trained by PS Chouhan.