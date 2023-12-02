Jr Hockey WC: India eves go down 3-4 to Germany

Annu (11th), Ropni Kumari (14th), and Mumtaz Khan (24th) scored for India, while Sophia Schwabe (17th), Laura Pluth (21st, 36th), and Carolin Seidel’s (38th) found the net for Germany

India squandered a two-goal advantage to go down 3-4 to last edition’s runners-up Germany in a FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup match.

