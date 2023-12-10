Kyrgios promises to show his intimate side on OnlyFans

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has called his decision to join OnlyFans a “no-brainer.” Kyrgios, who is dating digital creator Costeen Hatzi, wants to share intimate details of his life with his fans.

Nick Kyrgios with wife Costeen Hatzi

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has called his decision to join OnlyFans a “no-brainer.” Kyrgios, who is dating digital creator Costeen Hatzi, wants to share intimate details of his life with his fans.

According to The Sun, Kyrgios, who confirmed on Saturday that he won’t compete at the Australian Open next month because of injuries, said: “Launching an OnlyFans was a no-brainer. They are revolutionising social media and I wanted to be a part of that. Athletes can no longer just show up on the court or the field, we have to show up online too. I want to create, produce, direct and own content. That’s the future.

“I’ve been speaking to my fans directly for years and I know what they want to see. Of course, there’ll be tennis balls involved, tips, tricks and behind the scenes, but also they’ll get to see all different sides of me. Gaming, tattoos, my intimate side—it’s all on the table and I’ll be bringing fans along for the ride!”