Mahesh, Aishwarya clinch state squash titles

Aishwarya Khubchandani (left) and Mahesh Mangaonkar

Mahesh Mangaonkar and Aishwarya Khubchandani, both from Maharashtra, were crowned men’s and women’s champions of the Maharashtra State Open All India squash tournament at the Bombay Gymkhana on Wednesday.

Defending champion Mangaonkar was in great nick and quashed the aspirations of compatriot and No. 1 seed Veer Chotrani, winning in four fiercely contested games. Mangaonkar beat Chotrani 11-9, 11-6, 6-11, 11-6.

Meanwhile, an unseeded Khubchandani, beat second seed Sunita Patel, also from Maharashtra in straight games to clinch the women’s singles final. Aishwarya won 11-6, 11-5, 11-5.

