Mental health is an up and down journey: Raisman

Olympic champion gymnast Aly Raisman is known to be a prominent crusader for mental health issues and recently she threw light on another aspect of the problem. During a recent podcast, I’m Fine, You? with American Chrissy Rutherford, Raisman, 29, citing her own example, said that she has accepted the possibility that things will never be fine. “I think one of the biggest realisations I’ve had is to kind of let go of this idea that maybe one day I’ll feel really happy all the time, or one day everything’s going to be fine. And that has really helped me, realising that there are going to be days where I wake up and I’m just going to feel blah, or I’m going to feel anxious and I might not know why,” said Raisman a three-time Olympic gold medallist and two-time world champion gymnast, who lives in Boston.

Raisman retired after the 2016 Rio Olympics where she won one gold and two silver medals.