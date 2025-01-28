Breaking News
Mumbai: Gone in nine months! Contractor told to fix broken Aarey road
Mumbai: Green panel docks biomedical plant polluting Govandi
Baba Siddique murder case: ‘Bishnoi gang used patriotism bait to recruit shooters’
Mumbai: Property tax to be levied on commercial floors of slums
Mumbai: 20-year-old man, 15-year-old girl found dead on railway tracks in Vikhroli
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Mercedes to unveil 2025 Formula 1 car on February 24

Mercedes to unveil 2025 Formula 1 car on February 24

Updated on: 28 January,2025 10:54 AM IST  |  Brackley
IANS |

Top

Mercedes is among the latest teams to announce the launch date of their 2025 car, joining the likes of Williams, Haas, and Ferrari

Mercedes to unveil 2025 Formula 1 car on February 24

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Mercedes to unveil 2025 Formula 1 car on February 24
x
00:00

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team has confirmed that their 2025 Formula 1 car, the Mercedes-AMG F1 W16 E Performance, will be officially unveiled on February 24. This unveiling marks the dawn of a new era for the Silver Arrows, as they prepare to compete with a refreshed driver lineup following Lewis Hamilton’s departure to Ferrari. 


The W16 will be revealed just days after Mercedes showcases its livery at the inaugural season launch event at The O2 in London. While specific details about the location of the car launch are still under wraps, the reveal comes less than a week after the F1 75 season launch event, where all ten teams will gather to preview the upcoming championship.


The W16 will feature a continuation of the sleek black livery introduced in 2020, which was heavily influenced by Hamilton’s advocacy for diversity and inclusion within the sport. Team Principal Toto Wolff recently confirmed that the black color scheme will remain an integral part of the car's design, symbolizing the team’s commitment to their values.


Also Read: Thailand Masters: Kidambi Srikanth to spearhead Indian challenge

The 2025 season heralds significant change for Mercedes on the driver front. With seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton departing for Ferrari, the team’s lineup now consists of George Russell and rookie Kimi Antonelli.

Russell, who has grown into a leadership role within the team, will guide Antonelli, a rising star making his Formula 1 debut. Antonelli's promotion signals Mercedes’ investment in nurturing young talent, as they look to maintain their competitive edge in the sport.

Mercedes is among the latest teams to announce the launch date of their 2025 car, joining the likes of Williams, Haas, and Ferrari.

After the car launches, all ten teams will travel to Bahrain for pre-season testing, scheduled from February 26 to 28. These three crucial days will allow teams to fine-tune their cars ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, set to take place from March 14 to 16.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

formula one sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK